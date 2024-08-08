Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Broughton man who took on a 260km cycle challenge after 60 years out of the saddle has celebrated reaching the end of the three-day ride.

Stuart Harris, 74, and five members of his extended family headed south from his home in Broughton to wend their way to where his parents lived in Hampshire.

The group took on the gruelling course to raise money for Dementia UK – the disease that affected his mum.

Exhausted by his efforts, Stuart was surprised to see a group of family, friends and his mum’s former neighbours greet him outside his mum’s former home in Totton.

Stuart Harris celebrates finishing the cycle ride /family picture

Stuart said: “As I came into the housing estate where mum used to live, there was a great group of people to welcome us with champagne. It was lovely.

"Afterwards I rode to where my parents are buried.”

Accompanying Stuart were his daughter Juli and her friend, Barb, his step-daughter Kate Shepherd, her husband David and their son Thomas.

Stuart started training two months ago for the fundraiser after not being on a bike for 60 years and admits some of the hills proved very difficult, including a seven-mile long hill near Newbury.

Stuart Harris and his family reach Southampton on their charity ride

He said: “Some of the hills were unbelievable. I had to get off and walk, got back on the bike for a bit, then get off and walk again – but I did it.”

Stuart slept for nearly 24 hours to recover after a ‘very long’ shower.

He said: “It was really painful – my thighs, knees and shoulders. I’m full of aches, walking is never going to be the same ever again.”

But he has not dismissed the idea of another long-distance ride with his step-daughter suggesting a London to Paris expedition.

Stuart said: “My backside hasn’t recovered yet. If I ever get back on a bike, I think it will be an electric one.”

So far the group has raised more than £2,500 with donations welcome via Justgiving at Stuart’s Big Ride https://www.justgiving.com/page/stuartsbigride