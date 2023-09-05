News you can trust since 1897
Send a letter to a loved one with new memorial post box installed at Raunds cemetery

Letters can be written on biodegradable paper impregnated with wildflower seeds before being collected for planting in the cemetery grounds
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST
A poignant memorial post box has been installed at London Road Cemetery, Raunds offering mourners the chance to post a private letter to deceased loved ones.

The idea follows the popularity of ‘Heavenly Post Boxes’ at several crematoriums across the country, which were set up after grieving Nottingham schoolgirl Matilda Handy wanted a ‘post box to heaven’ after her grandparents passed away.

Letters can be written on biodegradable paper impregnated with wildflower seeds, which can be collected from the Cemetery Chapel.

The new memorial post box in Raunds
Collected letters will then be planted in the cemetery grounds when the postbox is emptied.

Cllr Oliver Curtis, chairman of Raunds Town Council environment, leisure and recreation committee, said: “The memorial post box is a welcome addition to London Road Cemetery and the town council was fully supportive of this installation, having observed how they have proven in other locations to be of great benefit for people dealing with the loss of a loved one.

"People dealing with bereavement can sometimes find it easier to write down their feelings.

"The act of posting a letter, card or picture to a lost loved one in the newly installed post box will hopefully provide extra comfort, particularly on anniversaries and special days.

"Every letter or card put into the memorial post box will be treated with the utmost respect and confidentiality, and there will be a designated area for the planting of the wildflower seed paper, which we look forward to seeing in full bloom.”

