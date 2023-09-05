Send a letter to a loved one with new memorial post box installed at Raunds cemetery

Watch more videos on Shots!

A poignant memorial post box has been installed at London Road Cemetery, Raunds offering mourners the chance to post a private letter to deceased loved ones.

The idea follows the popularity of ‘Heavenly Post Boxes’ at several crematoriums across the country, which were set up after grieving Nottingham schoolgirl Matilda Handy wanted a ‘post box to heaven’ after her grandparents passed away.

Letters can be written on biodegradable paper impregnated with wildflower seeds, which can be collected from the Cemetery Chapel.

The new memorial post box in Raunds

Collected letters will then be planted in the cemetery grounds when the postbox is emptied.

Cllr Oliver Curtis, chairman of Raunds Town Council environment, leisure and recreation committee, said: “The memorial post box is a welcome addition to London Road Cemetery and the town council was fully supportive of this installation, having observed how they have proven in other locations to be of great benefit for people dealing with the loss of a loved one.

"People dealing with bereavement can sometimes find it easier to write down their feelings.

"The act of posting a letter, card or picture to a lost loved one in the newly installed post box will hopefully provide extra comfort, particularly on anniversaries and special days.