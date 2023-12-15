Selfless Kettering boy fundraising to help the homeless this Christmas after telling Santa he doesn't want a present

Thomas in the Father Christmas costume he is running 5km in.

A Kettering boy is raising money to help rough sleepers after telling Santa he would rather the homeless were fed than receive a present for himself.

Selfless eight-year-old Thomas Howley has pledged to run 5km in a full Father Christmas costume this weekend in a bid to help Northampton’s Hope Centre.

His dad Gareth was left stunned when his son visited the big man himself at a grotto and, completely out of the blue, told him he didn’t want a present but instead wanted the homeless to have food and warmth over the festive period – leaving Santa ‘a bit lost’ and his elves crying.

Gareth, 40, said: “I didn’t expect it. He’s at the age where you expect them to ask for a Meta Quest or something like that. I was blown away.

"He is a really sweet boy but you don’t expect a child to turn down presents.”

They then went home and Thomas and his dad spoke about doing something else to help instead. With Gareth taking part in a charity run next year, Thomas decided to do something similar and looked at charities online before picking the Hope Centre, which helps the homeless with food, clothing, hot showers and hot drinks.

He set himself an ambitious fundraising target of £430, which pays for half a day of service at the homeless centre over Christmas, and had planned to take part in a 2km Santa run in Rothwell. That was cancelled and he is now running 5km in a Santa outfit with his dad in Buckingham on Sunday (December 17).

Thomas has already smashed his target and raised £500 online. His school, Cranford Primary School, will also be holding a mufti day to raise money for the centre.

Gareth said: "Every morning he wakes up and says ‘daddy how much have I raised now?’

"He’s not thinking about it in money terms, he’s thinking about how long it can help them to open. I’m so proud.”