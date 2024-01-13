He had been growing his hair for five years

Specialist barbers have snipped a Corby schoolboy’s shoulder-length hair into to a short back and sides for a children’s charity.

After growing his hair for five years, Tyler Hodgkins had his hair cut for the Little Princess Trust charity that makes wigs and hairpieces for youngsters with hair loss due to illness.

The 12-year-old, who has has Autism and ADHD, achieved his ambition helped by Wellingborough-based Cubs and Kings Barbers who specialise in cutting hair for people who don’t feel comfortable in a ‘normal’ salon environment.

Tyler has his shoulder-length hair trimmed/UGC

Thanking everyone for their donations, Tyler’s mum Ann said: “I’m so very proud of my boy.”

Family, friends and supporters gathered at Kettering Athletic WMC where mum Ann is the secretary.

Tyler, who attends Maplefields Academy in Corby, collected 7inchs of hair and raised a total of £494.95.