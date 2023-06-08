See Wellingborough's Glenvale Park from the air as the 3,000-home development takes shape

This drone footage shows how a new development which is set to bring 3,000 new homes to Wellingborough is taking shape.

Tony Redden contacted the Northants Telegraph after getting some great footage of Glenvale Park, which is located just off Niort Way in the north of the town.

The footage, which was shot last month, gives a new perspective on the site which when completed will provide 3,000 homes.

The new play area at Glenvale Park is opening later this month

As well as housing, there will be a community hub, two primary schools, a care home, retail space and a business park, which could provide up to 3,000 additional jobs once constructed.

Later this month a ‘Picnic in the Park’ event is being held to celebrate the launch of its new play park.

It is taking place between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, June 17 and it is hoped it will help bring the community together for a day of summer fun and food.

Visitors will be able to enjoy locally sourced food and drinks from Really Awesome Coffee and Serious Dough and Mario’s Ice Cream.

Children will be able to enjoy the play park for the very first time after the ribbon-cutting ceremony has taken place.

Speaking recently, Mark Best, director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “What we do is about so much more than bringing new homes to Wellingborough – we’re also passionate about ensuring that the local community benefits in a variety of ways from our presence.

“Giving back to the local community is something we’ve been committed to delivering at Glenvale Park, and this new park is testament to that ambition.

"Our analysis last year showed the 3,000 new homes at Glenvale will deliver more than £2bn of social value for the local community for every £1 spent, with more than £32m spent on local schools, highways, sport and leisure.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the development on 17th June, sharing another key site milestone with the growing community, who will be able to enjoy the play park for many years to come.”