See Star Wars characters at Priors Hall fun day

A fun-packed day for residents of Priors Hall Park kicks off tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, June 8).

The family fun day for the new community in Corby will feature climbing walls, live music, inflatibles and Star Wars characters.

There will also be street boules, archery and food stalls as well as the usual attractions including a raffle and a licensed bar.

The event runs from 2.30pm to 9.30pm and takes place in Town Gardens and at the amphitheatre.

Entry is free and proceeds from the raffle will go to Cransley Hospice.