See inside Wellingborough's new fast food spot at new build estate

Wingers has officially joined The Co-op and Bewiched at the Wellingborough estate’s local centre, being the brand’s 15th store nationwide.

Turpesh Gajjar, franchisee and store owner, said: “We are delighted to open store number 15 for the Wingers brand.

"We can't wait to get the new store open so everyone can try some top notch buttermilk fried chicken. We pride ourselves on using top quality ingredients and cooking fresh to order.”

The restaurant will offer comfort food staples such as chicken tenders, wings, loaded fries, mac ‘n’ cheese, and more, and will be open from 11am until 10pm Monday to Thursday, 11am to 10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and midday until 10pm on Sundays.

Students will be able to get 10 per cent off in-store with a minimum purchase of a meal with a valid Student ID Card, which can be redeemed Monday through to Thursday.

1 . Wingers opens its doors in Wellingborough Wingers opened 15th location in Wellingborough's Glenvale Park on Monday, January 27 Photo: Wingers Photo Sales

2 . Wingers opens its doors in Wellingborough Wingers opened 15th location in Wellingborough's Glenvale Park on Monday, January 27 Photo: Wingers Photo Sales

3 . Wingers opens its doors in Wellingborough Wingers opened 15th location in Wellingborough's Glenvale Park on Monday, January 27 Photo: Wingers Photo Sales

4 . Wingers opens its doors in Wellingborough Wingers opened 15th location in Wellingborough's Glenvale Park on Monday, January 27 Photo: Wingers Photo Sales