See inside the new Kettering Costa Coffee set to open its doors tomorrow

Costa Coffee will officially open its new drive-thru shop in Stainer Close, Kettering tomorrow (May 17).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop will bring Costa’s classic coffee options as well as food and sweet treats, and tomorrow’s opening will also offer Costa’s newly launched Summer menu, which includes the new tiramisu drinks range, flavourful flatbreads and sweet treats, as well as its ‘Mocha Italia signature taste.’

The shop also brings with it 11 new job opportunities for the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jas Phagoora, area manager at Costa Coffee, said: “We’re proud to open our new Drive-Thru store on Stainer Close in Kettering, bringing not only exceptional coffee but also new job opportunities to the local community. Our dedicated team of baristas is eager to welcome customers—whether they’re popping in for a visit or grabbing their favourite drink on the go.”

The Stainer Close, Kettering drive-thru store is open from 6:30am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturdays, and 8am-6pm on Sundays.