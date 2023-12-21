Could you take it on?

The opportunity to take on the Leather Bottle in Irthlingborough has arisen, as the pub in Baker Street is in need of a new landlord.

Formerly The British Arms, the Leather Bottle features an outside bar, a kitchen and a garden area that can seat upwards of 60 people.

Ceri Radford, head of recruitment and operations support at Admiral Taverns, said: “We have a fantastic opportunity for a passionate and enthusiastic individual or team to take over the Leather Bottle in Irthlingborough, near Wellingborough.

"The pub is a real gem and has recently been refurbished, hosting an amazing outside bar and garden area.

"We are looking for a community focused licensee who can cement the pub at the heart of the area, with an excellent food and drink offering, as well as regular schedule of entertainment.

“You don’t necessarily need any experience either - we have a wealth of support and knowledge you can draw on to maximise the pub’s potential. We will also offer a £1,000 contribution towards the incoming licensee’s first drinks order."

However, the description of the pub on Admiral Taverns’ website adds: “Ideally the licensee would have experience of developing, maintaining, and marketing a high-quality food offer, be passionate about quality beers and ales and possess exceptional customer service and engagement skills along with fantastic standards that will be key in moving this already successful beautiful pub onto the next level.”

The refurbishment that took place within the past two years included the addition of the kitchen and an outside bar, though it has ‘historically been a drink focused pub’.

Before signing a long term agreement, potential landlords will be required to attend a three-day training programme.

More information about the Leather Bottle can be found here, and anyone interested should get in touch with Admiral Taverns at 01244 321171.

