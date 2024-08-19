The Cannon Street pub’s £252,000 investment includes a brand-new bar area with a pool table and a darts board.
The pub has also has had new furniture, floorings, fixtures and fittings installed throughout that bosses hope will give it a ‘modernised look and feel’.
Pub operator Charley West said: “We had a fantastic night on Friday. It was great to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer.
"The refurbishment looks amazing and I couldn’t be happier.
“We received an incredibly positive response from the local community, and we can’t wait to see them all again soon.”
The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns. Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, added: “The refurbishment at The Cannon looks brilliant, you can see the hard work put in by the whole team to ensure the pub’s success.
“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Charley, the very best in making The Cannon a fantastic hub of the community and one of which the whole area can be proud.”
