See inside newly-refurbished Wellingborough pub as bosses ‘couldn’t be happier’ with reopening following £252,000 investment

By William Carter
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 17:26 BST
The Cannon in Wellingborough reopened its doors to the public on Friday, August 16, following a refurbishment which cost more than a quarter-of-a-million-pounds.

The Cannon Street pub’s £252,000 investment includes a brand-new bar area with a pool table and a darts board.

The pub has also has had new furniture, floorings, fixtures and fittings installed throughout that bosses hope will give it a ‘modernised look and feel’.

Pub operator Charley West said: “We had a fantastic night on Friday. It was great to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer.

"The refurbishment looks amazing and I couldn’t be happier.

“We received an incredibly positive response from the local community, and we can’t wait to see them all again soon.”

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns. Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, added: “The refurbishment at The Cannon looks brilliant, you can see the hard work put in by the whole team to ensure the pub’s success.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Charley, the very best in making The Cannon a fantastic hub of the community and one of which the whole area can be proud.”

The Cannon in Cannon Street, Wellingborough

The Cannon in Cannon Street, Wellingborough Photo: Proper Pubs

A £252,000 investment has seen The Cannon receive a brand-new bar area and new furniture and flooring

A £252,000 investment has seen The Cannon receive a brand-new bar area and new furniture and flooring Photo: Proper Pubs

New lighting and signage has been fitted outside

New lighting and signage has been fitted outside Photo: Proper Pubs

The reopening on Friday, August 16 was marked by live music and a DJ set

The reopening on Friday, August 16 was marked by live music and a DJ set Photo: Proper Pubs

