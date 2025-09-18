See all the pictures as The Never Alone Project shines at Rushden Lakes community event and The Amazing Northampton Run

On Saturday, September 13, TNAP hosted its first community event at Rushden Lakes, bringing together local businesses, charities and supporters.

With dozens of stalls, a bustling tombola, second-hand clothing sales as part of the 'Second-hand September' nationwide campaign and live appearances from local radio, the day created opportunities for heartfelt conversations with bereaved families while raising vital funds.

The event would not have been possible without the hard work of TNAP’s staff, volunteers and wider supporter network.

Special thanks went to TNAP ambassadors Nicky Hagan and Darren S. Cook, award-winning director of Scruffy Bear Media, who not only supported on the day but also captured professional photography to showcase the event.

On Sunday, September 14, TNAP proudly cheered on eight runners — including young beneficiaries — who took part in The Amazing Northampton Run.

Their efforts, alongside more than 1,700 participants on the day, raised awareness of the charity’s mission to reduce isolation and provide practical and emotional support for grieving families.

Ilze Lee, founder and CEO of The Never Alone Project, also featured in a radio interview for NLive Radio, further amplifying their message of hope and community.

Adding to the celebrations, TNAP received the exciting news that they have been shortlisted for the ‘Happy and Healthy Communities Award’ at the upcoming Northamptonshire Community Foundation Annual Awards.

Ilze said: “This weekend was a true reflection of what community is all about.

"From children running to raise funds, to conversations with bereaved families at Rushden Lakes, to businesses and volunteers pulling together — we saw first-hand how much of a difference working together can make.

"We are humbled and grateful for the incredible support.

"To then be shortlisted for a community award was the icing on the cake.”

The Never Alone Project was recently named charity of the year for Rushden Lakes, a partnership that continues to open doors for outreach and awareness.

For more information about The Never Alone Project and its bereavement support services, visit tnap.org.uk

1 . The Never Alone Project The Never Alone Project Photo: Scruffy Bear Media Photo Sales

2 . The Never Alone Project The community event at Rushden Lakes Photo: Darren S Cook Photo Sales

3 . The Never Alone Project TNAP runners at The Amazing Northampton Run Photo: Scruffy Bear Media Photo Sales

4 . The Never Alone Project The community event at Rushden Lakes Photo: Darren S Cook Photo Sales