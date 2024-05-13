Section of Corby road closed after two-vehicle crash which left car overturned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One driver suffered injuries which are believed to be minor

Corby’s Sower Leys Road is currently closed from the junction with Dunedin Road to the roundabout on Oakley Road after a crash.

The incident happened at about midday today (Monday, May 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of the crash, one car was left completely overturned. Fortunately one person’s injuries are currently believed to be minor.

The incident happened at around midday today (Monday, May 13)

Police officers are still at the scene attempting to recover the vehicles involved.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We were called at about midday following a two-vehicle road traffic collision. We are still at the scene as the vehicles will need recovering.