Section of Corby road closed after two-vehicle crash which left car overturned
Corby’s Sower Leys Road is currently closed from the junction with Dunedin Road to the roundabout on Oakley Road after a crash.
The incident happened at about midday today (Monday, May 13).
As a result of the crash, one car was left completely overturned. Fortunately one person’s injuries are currently believed to be minor.
Police officers are still at the scene attempting to recover the vehicles involved.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We were called at about midday following a two-vehicle road traffic collision. We are still at the scene as the vehicles will need recovering.
“One of the drivers has been taken to Corby Urgent Care, however the injuries are fortunately believed to be minor. The other driver is not believed to be injured. Once the vehicles are recovered, the road will re-open.”
