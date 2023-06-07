A section of the A6 near Desborough will be closed all weekend so essential maintenance work can take place on a railway bridge.

A full road closure will be in place between the Desborough Road roundabout and the Braybrooke Road roundabout from 8pm on Friday, June 9, until 6am on Tuesday, June 13.

The works will involve removing the existing carriageway and verges to expose the bridge deck to apply a new waterproof coating.

The road will be closed

Once the waterproof coating has been installed the carriageway and verges will be re-instated. The works are to improve the lifetime of the structure.

A diversion route will be in place during the closure which will be signposted.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We need to do some vital maintenance work on the A6 and whilst we try to keep our roads open and moving, sometimes we need to close them fully to carry out repairs.

“We always consider the impact on all road users and plan our works to minimise disruption, however, works of this nature can only be carried out under a full closure, both in terms of safety and getting the job done as quickly as possible.

“Please use the signed diversion routes. We would like to thank the travelling public for their understanding and patience and apologise for any inconvenience while this work is taking place.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “A safe, efficient highways network is essential for a prosperous, well-connected area and keeping it well maintained is important. This work will prolong the lifetime of this stretch of road, which will be beneficial in the long-term.”