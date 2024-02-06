News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Section of A43 near Kettering closed as emergency services attend collision

A southbound section of the road is closed
By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car collision on the A43 near Kettering, between the Rockingham Road and Rothwell Road roundabouts.

The incident took place just after 9.30am with traffic backing-up on routes close to the ‘northern bypass’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police and fire crews have attended the scene on the southbound carriageway.

Most Popular
Police and Fire/National WorldPolice and Fire/National World
Police and Fire/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 9.30am on the A43 southbound and involved three cars.

“We don’t believe that anyone has sustained serious injuries at this time, however, there is a lot of congestion in the area.”

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at the A43 Kettering bypass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Crews were called at 9.51am with pumps from Kettering and Rothwell in attendance alongside Northamptonshire Police.

“The A43 Kettering bypass southbound will remain closed while emergency services deal with the incident.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesKetteringA43Police