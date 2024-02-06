Section of A43 near Kettering closed as emergency services attend collision
Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car collision on the A43 near Kettering, between the Rockingham Road and Rothwell Road roundabouts.
The incident took place just after 9.30am with traffic backing-up on routes close to the ‘northern bypass’.
Police and fire crews have attended the scene on the southbound carriageway.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 9.30am on the A43 southbound and involved three cars.
“We don’t believe that anyone has sustained serious injuries at this time, however, there is a lot of congestion in the area.”
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at the A43 Kettering bypass.
“Crews were called at 9.51am with pumps from Kettering and Rothwell in attendance alongside Northamptonshire Police.
“The A43 Kettering bypass southbound will remain closed while emergency services deal with the incident.”