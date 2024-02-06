Section of A43 near Kettering closed as emergency services attend collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car collision on the A43 near Kettering, between the Rockingham Road and Rothwell Road roundabouts.

The incident took place just after 9.30am with traffic backing-up on routes close to the ‘northern bypass’.

Police and fire crews have attended the scene on the southbound carriageway.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 9.30am on the A43 southbound and involved three cars.

“We don’t believe that anyone has sustained serious injuries at this time, however, there is a lot of congestion in the area.”

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision at the A43 Kettering bypass.

“Crews were called at 9.51am with pumps from Kettering and Rothwell in attendance alongside Northamptonshire Police.