Some of the illegal cigarettes worth £80k were stashed in a hidden cupboard. Image: Northants Police

Police and trading standards found illegal tobacco and vapes worth more than £80,000 in three Kettering shops.

One shop was hiding its contraband in a secret cupboard in a back room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering’s neighbourhood policing team joined forces with trading standards to carry out simultaneous spot-checks on the shops last Wednesday (November 8).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They found illicit products worth £81,672 including 418 illicit vapes worth £4,180, 82 packets of hand rolling tobacco worth £2,755, and 5,119 packets of cigarettes worth £74,737.

During one inspection, a hidden cavity behind a back-room cupboard was found by eagle-eyed cops containing a huge stash of illicit tobacco and cigarettes.

PC James Batten from Kettering’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I am really pleased with the results of this operation because it means that a large quantity of harmful goods are now off the streets of Northamptonshire and away from members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Illicit tobacco is not only bad for your health, but it can also be a sign of something more sinister such as serious and organised crime.

“We will continue working alongside our partners at trading standards to conduct these inspections and I hope this case is a warning to other stores selling similar items.

“Finally, I would like to thank the anonymous member of the public who passed on their concerns regarding these stores. Community intelligence is vital to a neighbourhood policing team and I hope this result shows how keen we are to listen to our residents and act on their information.”