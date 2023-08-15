The second annual Stanton Cross summer fete proved to be a resounding success, giving residents of the new Wellingborough estate the chance to enjoy the sunshine with their neighbours.

Saturday’s event saw families able to engage in a host of activities such as face painting, inflatable assault courses and more.

The summer fete was arranged by the Stanton Cross Residents Association, which is led by Darren Michael and Arron Fellows, who said: “The summer fete has been a huge success and is gaining in popularity with every year.

Residents turned out to enjoy the sun in Stanton Cross this weekend

“Wellingborough has so many great small businesses, some of which are owned and run by people that live right here in Stanton Cross.

"It’s so important we all support local, and events like this are a great opportunity to do that.

“We’d also like to thank Stanton Cross Developments and its housebuilding partners, who helped with donations which has enabled us to make this year’s summer fete the best yet and packed full of activities for families to enjoy.”

The £1 billion development has been populated by new homeowners in recent years who turned out to enjoy the festivities, alongside local businesses and vendors who were also present on the day.

The weather held out on the day

Poulami Chatterjee, who runs The Indian Palate, a local Indian food outlet said: “As a fairly new business, I was delighted to be invited to be part of this year’s summer fete.

“Everyone who visited my stall was so friendly and I enjoyed being able to share the story behind the business.”

Face painting was also provided by Sarah Martindale, who has been a resident at the development since 2019, and runs her face painting and body art business from her home.

Lee Barrett, divisional operations director for Stanton Cross Developments, added: “Stanton Cross is a diverse and well-connected community.

“It’s great to see how successful the summer fete has been again this year, and we look forward to celebrating again next year.”