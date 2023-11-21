Sebastian Nunney fundraising smashes £100,000 mark to help Kettering schoolboy battling cancer

£20,000 has been raised in two weeks

Community fundraising efforts have boosted the total donated to help a Kettering schoolboy access potential treatment and fight his rare childhood cancer.

Sebastian Nunney, six, has been battling neuroblastoma for more than three years and his parents Gregg and Lindsay want to give him the best chance to beat the disease.

On November 10, thousands of people wore orange – Sebastian’s favourite colour – in solidarity and to raise funds for his GoFundMe pot that has now topped £100,000.

Seb Nunney/Nunney family

Hoping to reach £250,000, each pound raised from the mufti day, added sponsored events, merchandise and other pledges has now been added with money still to come.

Gregg said: “It feels like such a big milestone. Everyone has been so kind and generous. We can’t believe that Go Orange Day has got us to this incredible total.”

As well as the orange mufti, events including those at Latimer Community Arts College where Gregg teaches are set to raise even more.

Sebastian’s grandma has organised an auction of promises that currently has bids totalling £5,192. Lots include the chance to meet Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Harry Potter memorabilia holidays, home-bakes, a boiler service, photoshoots and an exclusive handmade ceramic walrus made and donated by comedian Joe Lycett.

Sebastian Nunney on Go Orange Day

Sing 4 Sebastian will see Northamptonshire Rock Choir and the Queen Eleanor Choir give a charity concert on December 9 at the Masque Theatre in Barton Seagrave.

Gregg added: “We are still, however, just halfway towards our target so we are looking for more and more ideas and suggestions for how we can make money.”