Search on for driver who picked up man at scene of Finedon crash
The passing motorist gave a man involved in the collision a lift into Wellingborough
A motorist who stopped to pick up a man involved in crash which saw a car smash through a hedge is being sought by police.
The crash took place on the A510 between Finedon and Wellingborough just after 7pm on Saturday, January 22.
A dark grey Renault Megane left the road, ending up on its roof in a field after ploughing through the hedgerow.
A passing driver then gave a man involved in the crash a lift to the Croyland Park area in Wellingborough.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Witnesses are being sought following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A510 Wellingborough Road between Finedon and Wellingborough.
"Shortly after 7pm on Saturday, January 22, a dark grey Renault Megane left the road and drove through a hedgerow, rolled and finished on its roof in a field.
"Officers are keen to trace a passing motorist who picked up a man involved in the collision and drove him to the Croyland Park area of Wellingborough.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dash cam footage of the collision is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 22000042587."