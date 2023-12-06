Search for well-known and 'totally adored' dog believed to be stolen from Northamptonshire village

"He was the resident dog at Elinor Trout Fishery and loved by all the anglers here”

An owner is appealing for help in finding her ‘fur baby’ who went missing last week and is believed to have been stolen.

Wilbur, a small black male cocker, was last seen at 2pm on Tuesday, November 28 at Elinor Trout Fishery in Aldwincle.

The beloved six-year-old pet is microchipped and was wearing a black leather collar when he went missing from the village near Thrapston.

Wilbur has been missing since November 28

But despite efforts by his owners to find him, there have been no reported sightings yet.

Owner Jo, who contacted the Northants Telegraph in the hope of widening the search for Wilbur, said: “We bred him from a puppy as we had his mum and grandmum so he really is our fur baby and totally adored.

"He was the last in the line of the three generations.

"He was the resident dog at Elinor Trout Fishery and loved by all the anglers here and is very well known so someone will be able to identify him.”

Wilbur’s disappearance has been reported to the relevant authorities, including police.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened on November 28 when the dog ran off during a walk and then didn’t return.

"It was reported to us on December 4 as the owner believes it may have been stolen.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us.”