News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Search for stars begins as Wicksteed's Got Talent returns for 2023

Could you be the next Wicksteed’s Got Talent champion?
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST

Wicksteed Park is inviting budding local stars to take part in their ‘Wicksteed’s Got Talent’ show on Saturday, August 19.

All you need to do is create a fantastic short video showcasing your skills and send it in by midday on Wednesday, August 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a family-friendly event so entries must be suitable for all ages.

Wicksteed's Got Talent is back!Wicksteed's Got Talent is back!
Wicksteed's Got Talent is back!
Most Popular

Performers are encourage to let their creativity shine, and if successful to bring friends and family along to support them at the finals.

If your talent catches the judges’ eye, they will be in touch with you by Friday, August 11 to invite you to take part in the finals.

‘Wicksteed’s got Talent the Live Finals’ will take place in the Grand Pavilion in front of a roaring crowd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you think you could be the next Wicksteed’s Got Talent champion, it’s time to get your application in.

Videos of up to five minutes must be submitted via WeTransfer to [email protected] no later than August 9 2023 and must be accompanied by an entry form which can be downloaded from wicksteedpark.org/calling-all-budding-superstars/

All videos will then go through a shortlisting process, and all will be emailed by Friday, August 11 2023, and notified of the decision.

Wicksteed Park provides a great day out for all the family, with free entry to the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ride and attraction tickets can either be purchased individually at £3 per person or alternatively day wrist bands are available at £22 for unlimited access to all rides and attractions (with the exception of Wicky’s Play Factory).

Related topics:Performers