Search for stars begins as Wicksteed's Got Talent returns for 2023
Wicksteed Park is inviting budding local stars to take part in their ‘Wicksteed’s Got Talent’ show on Saturday, August 19.
All you need to do is create a fantastic short video showcasing your skills and send it in by midday on Wednesday, August 9.
It’s a family-friendly event so entries must be suitable for all ages.
Performers are encourage to let their creativity shine, and if successful to bring friends and family along to support them at the finals.
If your talent catches the judges’ eye, they will be in touch with you by Friday, August 11 to invite you to take part in the finals.
‘Wicksteed’s got Talent the Live Finals’ will take place in the Grand Pavilion in front of a roaring crowd.
If you think you could be the next Wicksteed’s Got Talent champion, it’s time to get your application in.
Videos of up to five minutes must be submitted via WeTransfer to [email protected] no later than August 9 2023 and must be accompanied by an entry form which can be downloaded from wicksteedpark.org/calling-all-budding-superstars/
All videos will then go through a shortlisting process, and all will be emailed by Friday, August 11 2023, and notified of the decision.
