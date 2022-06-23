Search for Corby good Samaritans who helped street attack victim

Passers-by who helped a woman involved in a late-night street assault Corby have been asked to come forward to assist Northamptonshire Police.
The pair intervened after a woman was caught in a headlock by a man in Elizabeth Street, on Tuesday, June 21, between 12.15am and 12.45am.
A police spokesman said: “ A man is alleged to have pushed a woman multiple times before getting her in a headlock.
"Two members of public intervened and separated the pair, however they left before their details could be ascertained.”
Anyone with information about the incident should call 101.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries.