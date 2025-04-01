Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From today, households in North Northants Council (NNC) area will have their waste and recycling processed by two new contractors.

Following a procurement process by NNC, Biffa Waste Services and HW Martin Waste Ltd have been confirmed as the contractors for recycling services and black bin ‘residual’ rubbish.

It has taken a year for the procurement process to be finalised for the new residual waste treatment and disposal contract, as well as the operation and management of household waste recycling centres (HWRCs).

George Candler, NNC’s executive director of place and economy, said: “This has been a long, thorough process, and the new contracts will launch on April 1, 2025, taking over from legacy countywide contracts that had been in place.

“We’ll now be working with both contractors to look at these vital services, how they are being delivered and can be improved to further benefit residents.”

Residual waste, often referred to as black wheelie bin waste, is the rubbish that remains after recyclable materials have been separated.

Until yesterday (March 31, 2025), FCC Environment had been responsible for collecting the black bin and recycling waste – and HWRCs – inherited from the previous Northamptonshire County Council.

Biffa Waste Services will take over residual (non-recyclable) waste treatment and disposal.

Mike Thair, director of business development and treatment at Biffa, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the new residual waste treatment and disposal contract by North Northamptonshire Council and are now focused on ensuring a safe and seamless transition of the service.

"We look forward to working in partnership with the council to minimise the environmental impact of residual waste and support the local community.”

NNC’s four HWRCs in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough will be operated and managed by HW Martin Waste Ltd.

Adam Smith, Director from HW Martin Waste Ltd. said: "We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract. This opportunity reflects the trust our clients place in us and underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality Household Waste Recycling Centre services for North Northamptonshire residents.”

A spokesman for NNC said: “The council went through a full and thorough process to ensure that the service procured met the needs of the council, whilst providing value for money and allow for a consistent service across North Northants.

“It also allows for flexibility for future improvements and adaptions as the council moves forward.”