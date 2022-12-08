Scoutpost's Christmas card delivery service running in and around Corby and Kettering area

Scoutpost is back

Scouts will be delivering people’s Christmas cards around the Kettering and Corby area this year after extending the service.

Scoutpost is an annual service run by various groups with all proceeds going towards supporting Scouting in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this year the service has been extended to Corby, Gretton and Brigstock, with delivery costing just 40p per card.

A list of post box locations can be found here with a list of areas they deliver to found here.

Christine Smith from the Scouts said: “Local Scouts have been providing a Christmas card delivery service to Kettering and other towns and villages in the area every year since 1981, except for 2020. Prices for 2022 are 40p per card.

“We are proud of our opportunity to serve the local community in this way and this year we are very pleased to be extending the service to Corby, Gretton and Brigstock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

People should post their cards by December 14 and they will be delivered from the following day. People should place the money in the Scoutpost post box with their cards. If posting in Burton Latimer people will need to buy Scoutpost stamps available at collection points except Sainsbury’s.

The Scouts said that, while they make every effort to deliver cards, they do not always have the necessary tools to find homes for incorrectly addressed cards or where the address is incomplete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They urged people to make sure they address their cards with the recipient’s name, number of house/name of street, town and postcode (if known).