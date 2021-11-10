Scott Bader sticks with Northamptonshire with new adhesives factory for Earls Barton

A Wollaston-based £200 million global chemical company has expanded their Northamptonshire facilities with a new factory in Earls Barton.

The investment by Scott Bader into the new facility is due for completion this month and has been introduced to improve the 'existing production provision'.

Now in its 100th year, Scott Bader is bolstering production to meet growing international demand for its structural adhesives - products which are of particular interest to specialty markets, including the automotive industry.

The new Scott Bader facility will be based in Earls Barton

Deklyn Barnes, adhesive product manager for Scott Bader, said: “We’re delighted to be enhancing our production capabilities locally. Improving production was key to meeting our market demands but sustainability was also at the heart of the decision and this investment will help us to make improvements in this area too.”

The company, which has been based in the county since the early 1940s, employs about 300 people regionally and marked its centenary year this April.

A trailblazer from the start, Scott Bader was one of the first organisations in the UK to be employee-owned and one of the founding partners of the UK’s Employee Ownership Association (EOA).

Mr Barnes said: "From the moment you walk through the converted Grade II listed building in Wollaston, it strikes you that here’s a company that has been doing the right thing for a very long time.

“We became a top ten global adhesive manufacturer in 2021, not only because of our leading adhesives but because of the company’s ethos. From its forward-thinking structure early on, to the fact that the broader sustainability agenda has always been part of our make-up, Scott Bader’s success has been built on its investment in humanity, business and ecology.”

Scott Bader’s structure also includes an established charity, which supports many local initiatives in the Northamptonshire area.

This year alone the grant scheme has already invested £37,500 into ten local groups including Action for Children, Autism East Midlands, Busy Bee Pre-School and Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service.

Coupled with recent investment in a third North American site, Scott Bader’s global coverage now totals seven manufacturing plants and 16 offices worldwide.

On the back of these developments, the company is currently recruiting for some 70 plus roles globally.

Scott Bader employs 700 people worldwide, spread across six manufacturing sites and 15 offices. It is a common trusteeship company, having no external shareholders, with a strong commitment to supporting its customers, workforce and the environment.