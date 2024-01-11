Scott Bader set to invest £30m in its UK manufacturing site in Wollaston

It employs 800 people across seven manufacturing sites and 18 offices worldwide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Bader UK, the Wollaston-based specialist in composite and adhesive materials, is set to invest £30m to transform its flagship UK manufacturing site.

The five-year programme will start in 2024 with £8m earmarked for the first phase of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This planned investment will support the group’s UK customers by making the plant more flexible - enabling quicker lead times and the rapid scaling up of an increasing number of sustainable alternatives to the group’s current products as well as new performance products in areas such as 3D printing.

The Scott Bader site in Wollaston and Scott Bader CEO Kevin Matthews (inset)

Scott Bader’s CEO, Kevin Matthews, said: “The planned investment reaffirms our commitment to the UK composite supply chain and to all our colleagues, partners and associates that benefit from our long-standing presence at Wollaston.

“In addition, the investment will upgrade our capability to continue to develop and supply new sustainable performance materials designed to help our customers on their journey to net zero.”

Bosses say this significant commitment to the UK market will ensure the future of Scott Bader’s key product brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent R&D investment - both in the UK and globally - has bolstered Scott Bader’s exploration of more sustainable alternatives and innovations that lead to the ‘lightweighting’ of composite parts for markets such as EV’s, renewable energy and land transportation, as well as the development of bio-based ingredients for the personal care market.

Alongside allocating the capital to transform its UK site, the company has also created a €2M laboratory facility in France, which will open in the first quarter of 2024.

Outside of Europe, Scott Bader’s two-year build of a $16M new manufacturing facility in Mocksville, USA, also becomes fully operational in 2024.

These investments are designed to bring Scott Bader’s enhanced capabilities closer to its global customer base, helping with the longer term goal of shortening supply chains and lowering the carbon footprint associated with transporting goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Bader is an employee-owned global manufacturer of advanced composites, structural adhesives and functional polymers.

It celebrated its centenary in April 2021 with a visit from HRH The Princess Royal.