Scooter rider sustains serious injuries and taken to hospital after Corby traffic collision

A man in his 40s was taken to University Hospital Coventry yesterday after colliding with a car while on a moped.

At about 6.40pm yesterday (Thursday, November 14), the driver of a silver Honda Jazz and the rider of a black Jiajue scooter collided in Copenhagen Road, at its junction with Falster Close, Corby.

The man sustained serious injuries due to the collision, and police are now asking for people with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The rider of the scooter – a man in his 40s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Those with any information are asked by police to email [email protected], or Northamptonshire Police on 101.