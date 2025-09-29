School's 'remarkable contribution' to Kettering celebrated with church service marking sixty years of Bishop Stopford

Members of a school community have marked its 60th anniversary with a special church service in Kettering.

Events to mark six decades of Bishop Stopford School have continued this term with pupils and staff joining in a celebration at the Church of St Peter & St Paul on Friday (September 26).

Choir members and musicians had been preparing since the start of term for the whole school event with guest of honour the Bishop of Peterborough, the Right Reverend Debbie Sellin.

The service was described as ‘joyful’ by school governor, Alun Davies, and Peter Cantley, the Diocesan Director of Education, said: “It was lovely to be at the Church of St Peter & St Paul on Friday afternoon for the special 60th anniversary service and to reflect upon what a remarkable contribution Bishop Stopford School has made to Kettering.”

Students were at the heart of the service, with a very energetic worship choir and band, accompanied by readers and those who led prayers.

Full to capacity 400 attendees packed into the church, with the whole service watched via livestream for those who could not attend.

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne explained how the first students at the school carried their desks and chairs from the old venue down the Headlands to their new school in 1965.

She said : “It was a wonderful privilege to celebrate our 60th anniversary as a whole school. We are stewards of a great heritage, and it is important to remember that each generation must play its part in maintaining the standards for students attending our school today and those yet to come."

In July, an alumni event was held, attracting former students and staff from as far away as Australia.