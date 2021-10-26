Schoolboy punched in Kettering street attack
He was on his way home from school
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 12:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 12:34 pm
A Kettering schoolboy was punched as he walked home from school.
The boy was walking near to Connaught Street close to Avondale Mews when the incident took place.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident took place in Avondale Mews between 3pm and 4pm on Thursday, October 21, when an 11-year-old boy was punched by another boy.
"Anyone who witnessed it should contact us using including the number 21000614509."