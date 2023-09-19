School in Podington opens new 'Book Nook' facility to promote reading during breaktimes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Christopher Reeve VA Primary School in Podington has opened a new breaktime alternative for pupils with the introduction of the ‘Book Nook’, a space that’s reserved for those who want to enjoy quiet reading time in between lessons.
Bedford Borough Councillor Alison Foster attended the school on September 8 to help with the grand opening after she donated half of the funds to help the resource come to fruition.
Sarah Bush, headteacher of Christopher Reeve VA Primary School, said: "The school Parent Teacher Association (PTA) worked incredibly hard over the last two years to fundraise towards the Book Nook.
"The Book Nook promotes great communication between the children and also fosters a love of reading outside of the classroom.
"We are over the moon that the PTA were able to raise the funds along with Cllr Foster to be able to make the vision a reality.
"We hope the children will enjoy using the space to relax with a book and share books with their friends."
The idea came about because the school wanted the children to have the opportunity to relax and read at break and lunchtimes as an alternative to being active, and funds were raised through donations as well as regular events during the academic year.
In an Ofsted inspection in 2018, the Christopher Reeves VA Primary was praised for its students’ reading ability, noting that ‘most pupils were working at or beyond their age-related expectations.’
Now, the Book Nook will be available to all students to help keep the students engaged in reading for the foreseeable future.