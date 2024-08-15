Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A council has raised concerns over the potential cost of creating new school places should VAT be put on private schools, forcing more kids into state-funded education.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) approved two projects totalling £3.3 million to create 54 new school places at Wrenn School, in Wellingborough, and Wollaston School.

The council said it had predicted a ‘significant deficit of Year 7 places’ in September.

At the executive meeting held today (August 15), Cllr Gill Mercer reflected on how expensive it is to create additional spaces and shared her worries that a possible influx of pupils into council-run schools when VAT is put on private schools could put authorities under immense pressure.

Wollaston School.

She explained: "You can see that this is an expensive business… so it’s not something we can do lightly.

“It’s not just teachers we need to provide, it’s the buildings, the infrastructure. It is costly, as I said £1.7m for 30 places- what would it be if we had hundreds of extra children?

“We just don’t know the outcome of this.”

Labour has pledged to end the VAT exemption for private schools to raise an estimated £1.6bn, which the party said would be used to hire 6,500 teachers in the state sector.

Wrenn School, Wellingborough.

However, doubt has been cast on what will happen to families who can no longer afford the fees and some schools have already indicated their plans to close as VAT pushes their costs up.

Leader of NNC, Jason Smithers said: “Ultimately the responsibility for those children if they can’t go to the paid-for school comes down to us to find them places. That will no doubt put an additional burden on this authority and other authorities up and down the country.

“I’m sure the incoming government will recognise that and understand that if they have to fund more capital-build projects in the schools up and down the country that they will have those contingencies in place.”

The expansion of Wrenn Secondary School for 30 extra places will be funded by the Department for Education (DfE) whereas the 24 places in Wollaston School will be paid for primarily by Section 106 payments, contributed by major housing developments. Both projects cost in the region of £1.7 million.

A further capital project to create a SEND unit at Whitefriars Primary School in Rushden, totalling £2.3m, was also given the green-light at the same meeting.

Cllr Smithers added: “It’s great that we’re investing here in North Northamptonshire and I’m sure the schools will be absolutely thrilled with this investment.”