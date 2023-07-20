Local history buffs have been urged to ‘save the date’ as a heritage day returns to Kettering with a special appearance by celebrated author Michael Wood.

Organised by the Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum the ‘You are History - A Heritage day to Remember’ event will take place at the Cornmarket Hall.

The history and heritage day will see guest speakers give talks on topics including ‘notable’ families from Kettering and their impact on the town.

Manor House Museum and Kettering St Peter and St Paul Church/Alison Bagley Michael Wood / Maya Vision International Ltd

Mr Wood will give the keynote speech focusing on his pioneering TV series The Story of England, that told the national story through one Harborough village.

David Brown, chairman of the Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum said: “Our first History Day pre-Covid was such a huge success we’re doing it again.

"It’s going to be an amazing event and a huge bonus for the people of Kettering to reconnect to their history, roots and heritage and it will certainly be a day to remember."

The day, funded by Historic England and sponsored by the National Trust, will see participants choosing between town, cemetery or church tours with knowledgeable guides from the Friends of Kettering Art Gallery and Museum.

Michael Wood/ Maya Vision International Ltd

Dr Brown added: “Guests will hear about the fascinating heritage and architecture of Kettering with anecdotes and a few scandals of previous residents and businesses. Or choose an introduction to the notable graves and unusual trees of our beautiful Victorian Garden Cemetery, or maybe a walk around St Peter and Paul’s, the town’s iconic 15th Century Parish Church, one of the most beautiful in the county.”

For those not inclined to walk, there’ll be an art exhibition of local artists’ views of Kettering’s Victorian factories’ and entertainment with a lighter approach to local history by the musical troupe Frumenty.

The event on Saturday, September 9 is free but please reserve your place by contacting Barbara Lewis on 07748 591065.

