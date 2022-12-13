Corby mayor, Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto (furthest left, standing) along with Santa, his elves, and The Grinch

Corby Indoor Mall has been putting on a winter wonderland in the lead up to Christmas, raising money for charity in the process.

At the winter wonderland, visitors can visit Santa in his open grotto, post their letters to Santa, put a card on one of the memory trees, and enjoy all the other amenities of the indoor mall.

Santa will be at the mall this weekend (December 17 and 18) as well as on the days leading up to Christmas (December 20, 21, 22, 23, 24), opening times are 10am to 4pm.

The memory tree at Corby Indoor Mall

Laura Swainson, owner of Victorian goth at Riley Rose in the indoor mall, has dealt with the organisation of the winter wonderland. She said: “We wanted to create a winter wonderland and involve everyone.

“We went with an open grotto. Most are closed in. I got the idea from American open grottos, opened up so people who can see what’s going on.

“The feedback on Santa has been brilliant, he really involves the children, it’s the look on their faces.”

It costs £4 per child which includes a present, a candy cane, and a sticker.

As you walk in, there is a post box for all to post their letters to Santa

Laura said: “It’s £4 because of the way the current climate is, I wanted it to be affordable. We’re also not charging parents because I don’t think that’s right, not everyone can afford it.”

As you walk in, there is a post box for all to post their letters to Santa. For letters posted in their post box ‘Santa has informed us, all replies will be available from the Corby Mall, please collect from the dates shown December 22 up to December 24’.

There are also two memory trees in the mall (one for pets) for anyone who wants to remember a loved one they can put a message on the tree. Donations are welcome to their two charities, Air Ambulance and Cystic Fibrosis.

It has been arranged for the memory tree to receive a blessing which will take place at 3pm, December 24.

The pet memory tree at Corby Indoor Mall

You do not have to book to see Santa. If it gets busy there will be a numbering system in place, which will give people a chance to have a drink in the cafè and have a look around the shops, which are all dressed up for the occasion.

Corby mayor, Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto came to visit the winter wonderland at the weekend (December 10), prompting an appearance from The Grinch, who was there especially for the mayor’s visit. Cllr Chikoto said: “I’m so grateful to be here today, to see what these guys have done but I’m also mindful of the fact that at Christmas families are going through hardship especially during this cost of living crisis.

