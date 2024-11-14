Santa’s UK reindeer headquarters in village near Corby set to open to visitors for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Santa’s UK reindeer headquarters is set to open its doors to visitors for the very first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Reindeer Ltd is based in East Carlton near Corby and they are very excited about this year’s festivities.

Not only do these reindeer work hard at Christmas, they have starred in commercials and attended many high profile events over the 17 years that Angie Nelson has been looking after them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the reindeer said: “For the first time Santa’s UK reindeer HQ is opening to visitors.

For the first time Santa’s UK reindeer headquarters at East Carlton is opening to visitors

"They have been resident in the Northamptonshire village of East Carlton for 15 years and small group reindeer encounters are offered for booking.

"Meet some of this year’s reindeer calves in their home environment too and learn all about these wonderful animals.”

Guests will learn about reindeer, get to hold shed antlers, have photos in an authentic sleigh and go inside the reindeer enclosure for a magical experience with the herd.

For more information visit the website.