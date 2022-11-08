The countdown to Christmas is on after festive markets and a Santa’s Grotto were announced for Kettering town centre.

Children can meet the man himself and his elves at his Lapland Lodge from the end of this month.

Kettering Town Council and North Pole Productions are creating an enchanted forest that ‘promises to be a magical treat for all the family’.

Kettering town centre

Santa’s Lapland Lodge is open from 10am to 4pm during weekends and school holidays, with tickets costing £7.

Kettering Town Council will also be holding Christmas Saturday markets from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 17, as well as a special market during the Christmas lights switch-on from 4pm on Thursday 24 November. North Northamptonshire Council is yet to confirm the full schedule for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on, or who is set to turn them on.

There will also be a free 12 Days of Christmas Trail around Kettering town centre with trail sheets available from Kettering’s swimming pool. Youngsters have to find the 12 clues hidden in different shops and can claim a free treat at the end.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con) from Kettering Town Council said: “We are really pleased to be running Santa’s Lapland Lodge and giving children the chance to come and meet Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Along with the markets and Christmas trail there’s something for everyone in the town centre this year.”