Santa pops into Corby school winter wonderland for grotto magic

Pupils at a Corby primary school have been treated to an audience with Santa in the run up to Christmas thanks to kind-hearted staff and parents.

An outdoor classroom, transformed into a tree-filled grotto with thousands of sparkling lights, welcomed excited children to meet with Father Christmas before the big day.

Organised by the staff, helped by the parent teacher association, each pupil received a gift to take home to replace other Christmas activities cancelled due to Covid.

Corby, Kingswood Primary Academy students with Santa and his elves

Kerry Langley, Early Years and KS1 leader, said: "It has been magical to see the children's faces. To see that awe and wonder - it is all about the children and it makes it special so we opened the grotto.

"With Covid going on it is just another bit of light relief."

Parents donated items including Christmas trees, lights and decorations with staff spending a morning transforming the playground gazebo into the winter wonderland. Members of the school parent teacher association donated the funds to provide the gifts.

It's the second year for the outdoor grotto as the school's Christmas fair was cancelled and the carol concert was held in the open air.

Santa chats to the children

Pupils Marcel, six, and five-year-old Lola met Santa to tell them what they would like for Christmas, with both asking for scooters.

Lola said: "It felt good and I was excited when I went inside. He said 'have you been good? and I said 'yes'."

Marcel added: "We got a present with treats inside. I've been good all year helping my mum."

Louise Taylor, a family support worker, said: "Last Christmas was tough but this year is worse. Because of furlough ending we have had lots of parents lose their jobs. We do what we can to help them access food banks or get presents that have been donated. Let's hope that next year will be a better one."

Children enter the grotto at Corby Kingswood Primary Academy