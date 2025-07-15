Santa Pod Raceway has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Diamondbrite for the Show & Shine competitions at three major events this season - The Ford Show, Bug Jam and Ultimate Street Car (USC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the collaboration, every Show & Shine entrant at these events will receive a complimentary bottle of Diamondbrite’s new Graphene Pro Detailer, along with Buffing Buddies to help achieve that perfect show-ready finish.

Exclusive Diamondbrite detailing packs will also be awarded to each category winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamondbrite, a trusted name in car care since 1992, manufactures and supplies vehicle protection and cleaning products across the UK and beyond.

The Ford Show at Santa Pod

Lance Boseley, marketing director at Diamondbrite, said: “Santa Pod Raceway attracts a huge and passionate community of car lovers and enthusiasts who care about keeping their vehicles looking their absolute best.

“Partnering with the iconic Show & Shine competitions gives us the perfect platform to showcase our latest innovations and connect with a dedicated audience who value quality and performance in car care.”

The partnership highlights Santa Pod’s continued commitment to enhancing the experience for Show & Shine entrants and rewarding those who take pride in the appearance of their vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Holden, commercial manager at Santa Pod Raceway, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Diamondbrite at these events.

"Their reputation for excellence in vehicle care products makes them a perfect fit for Show & Shine competitions.

"Their support brings added value for participants and helps us take these events to the next level.”

The Diamondbrite-sponsored Show & Shine programme has just made its successful debut this past weekend at The Ford Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be followed by Bug Jam 38 from July 25 to July 27 and Ultimate Street Car from August 1 to August 3.

Santa Pod Raceway, located in Podington near Wellingborough, is the premier drag racing venue in Europe.

It has earned a reputation as the ultimate destination for drag racing enthusiasts, offering world-class facilities and hosting some of the most prestigious and wide-ranging events in the motorsport calendar.

For more information about forthcoming events at the venue, visit the website.