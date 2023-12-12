Santa and his elves to bring some Christmas cheer to the streets of Desborough
Christmas cheer will be spread across Desborough this week as Father Christmas makes his way around town streets.
The Santa Run is returning for its fourth year with the big man himself, his elves and Rudolph covering the town on a trailer with lights and music.
They’ll be making their way around as many streets as possible on December 15, 16 and 17, with full routes posted here.
The event is organised by the Desborough Carnival and Fete Committee, who stepped in when the previous Santa Trailer was unable to come in 2020 because of Covid restrictions.
Chairman Wayne Smith said: “That year was so very special to all involved.
"The amount of people on their doorsteps giving us a smile and a wave left us with such a great feeling of doing something very special for the community in which we live in.
“This will be our fourth year of doing the Santa Run. We have got louder and brighter over this time, with many more elves and others who play their part in making this happen. Our community is very lucky to have these people.
“Although we have collection buckets for those who would like to donate this is not important as the whole purpose of this is to bring a little joy and magic to young and old.
“Santa, Rudolph and the elves have only one request – that the people of Desborough come out in force whatever the weather may bring us and be loud and support us.”