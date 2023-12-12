Santa and his elves to bring some Christmas cheer to the streets of Desborough

Santa and his elves

Christmas cheer will be spread across Desborough this week as Father Christmas makes his way around town streets.

The Santa Run is returning for its fourth year with the big man himself, his elves and Rudolph covering the town on a trailer with lights and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ll be making their way around as many streets as possible on December 15, 16 and 17, with full routes posted here.

A previous Santa Run

The event is organised by the Desborough Carnival and Fete Committee, who stepped in when the previous Santa Trailer was unable to come in 2020 because of Covid restrictions.

Chairman Wayne Smith said: “That year was so very special to all involved.

"The amount of people on their doorsteps giving us a smile and a wave left us with such a great feeling of doing something very special for the community in which we live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be our fourth year of doing the Santa Run. We have got louder and brighter over this time, with many more elves and others who play their part in making this happen. Our community is very lucky to have these people.

“Although we have collection buckets for those who would like to donate this is not important as the whole purpose of this is to bring a little joy and magic to young and old.