Saddle-up for Gretton's annual cycling race

The Sportive will take place on June 25

A recent study published in the American College of Sports Medicine showed that just one 30-minute exercise session could boost your mood and tackle depression.

The Gretton Charity Sportive will take you a little longer than 30 minutes to complete when it returns for its fourth year on Saturday, June 25, against the stunning backdrop of the Welland Valley.

Cyclists can choose a 50km or 100km route and there will be well-stocked feed stations featuring the return of cake now Covid restrictions have ended, including one at the popular cycling café Spokes, a sweeper van, finishers’ medals and a barbecue and bar at the finish line.

All profits from The Gretton Charity Sportive will go to The Travers Foundation.

Travers Foundation trustee and Wild Dog Events director Bruce Donald said: ‘We’re delighted to be running this popular cycling event, now in its fourth year. We know many more people have been enjoying cycling during the lockdown. We want to put on a fun and challenging event for them whilst also supporting the fantastic work of The Travers Foundation.

"The Travers Foundation gives young people the opportunity to excel, which fits our ethos of helping people realise their full potential.

“Why don’t you grab a few cycling pals and book before May 23 using this link to benefit from the early-bird discount.”