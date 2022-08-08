A sacked Northamptonshire Police officer has been told he deliberately and wantonly abused his position of trust, recklessly endangered life and limb and persistently and deliberately lied.

PC Jordan Logue admitted he could have killed someone when his police vehicle crashed on the way to a job, sending another car smashing into a churchyard wall.

According to damning details of a disciplinary hearing released by the force, Logue then lied twice to senior officers that he had been speeding and used blue lights and sirens when he was not authorised to do so.

He finally held up his hands six days later.

A disciplinary panel last month ordered that Logue face immediate dismissal for gross misconduct.

In documents released today, Monday, the panel said: “The officer candidly accepted that his driving could have killed a member of the public.

“In the event, and no thanks to the officer, no member of the public was killed.

“At the collision scene the officer deliberately lied to Police Sergeant, denying that he had been driving with the siren and blue lights on.

“Over an hour later when asked again by an Inspector, the officer deliberately lied again.

“It was not until he was speaking to a Superintendent some six days after the incident that the officer told the truth.

“Honesty and integrity are fundamental obligations to be discharged by any police officer. Here on the part of the officer was deliberate, premeditated and, for a number of days, persistent dishonesty and lack of integrity.”

The panel were told that the incident which Logue chose to deploy himself, in February 2021, was a routine one and not an emergency.

It added: “The panel found that the incident did not require the officer to attend — let alone to attend by driving in a manner that put the life and limb of others at risk in an area in which pedestrians and children were present.”

The panel said it had accepted mitigation that Logue had been under “pressure” leading him to make poor judgements and to engage in conduct that was wholly out of character.

But it added: "The harm done to the reputation of the force and to the reputation of policing in general was significant.

“The Officer’s conduct could only harm public confidence in the force and in policing in general.

“The reasonable member of the public if aware of the admitted facts could only think that the officer had deliberately and wantonly abused the position of trust that he held as a police officer, had obviously and recklessly endangered life and limb, and had persistently and deliberately lied to supervising officers in an attempt to cover his tracks."