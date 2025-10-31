Rust Bucket Rally's Santa Run to 'spread joy and raise hope' with fundraiser for Northamptonshire cancer charity

The Rust Bucket Rally (RBR) will take to the streets of Northamptonshire in December to raise vital funds for Ailsa’s Aim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations collected will go towards providing essential care packs to babies in neonatal units, and to helping offer emotional support for cancer patients and their families.

Carlos Baldry, one of the organisers of the Rust Bucket Rally said: “I think it was clear to see that the guys at Ailsa’s Aim really threw themselves in the spirit of RBR and it has been an absolute pleasure to work with them over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving forward, we cannot wait to work together again this Christmas where we will be decorating our rust buckets with lights, tinsel and all things Xmas as we help with The Santa Run.”

The Rust Bucket Rally's first annual Santa Run will start on December 4 in Higham Ferrers, before visiting Wellingborough and Olney

The Santa Run will see a decorated convoy of clapped-out cars travel through Higham Ferrers, Olney, and Wellingborough, spreading Christmas cheer in the hope of raising £5,000

There will be ‘music, lights, and plenty of festive fun’, as the group raise funds for a charity familiar to the team.

Ailsa’s Aim has previously benefitted from the Rust Bucket Rally’s fundraising efforts, most recently during its four-day excursion through Europe in June 2024, racking up a whopping £85,000 for Ailsa’s Aim and MND Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ailsa’s Aim is a charity based in Olney which provides essential resources, emotional support and practical assistance to families affected by cancer.

The Rust Bucket Rally will begin its three-stop tour in Higham Ferrers on December 4 and 5, before making its way to Wellingborough on December 11 and 12, and Olney on December 18 and 19.

The fundraiser is currently ongoing, and can be found here.