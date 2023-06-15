Another successful venture for the Rust Bucket Rally has been completed, as 40 cars returned home to Wellingborough following a gruelling round trip to Slovenia in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Taking to the road in a fleet of cars that did not exceed £1,000 each, the convoy carved through alpine roads and trundled past gorgeous lakes, raising £40,000 for the chosen charity.

Carl Baldry of the Rust Bucket Rally said: “It was a truly amazing effort by everyone that took part and I’d like to personally thank everyone that sponsored us, it really does make what we do worthwhile.

40 cars made the almost 2500 mile journey

"We wanted to go further south than we’ve ever been.”

That route took the rally through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Austria before arriving in Slovenia, seeing sights along the way including the Grossglockner High Alpine road in Austria, Lake Bled in Slovenia and the Neuschwenstein Castle in Germany, made famous by the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The Rust Bucket Rally has been going strong for nine years, and began with a few friends buying cars to drive around Europe to see the sights. The succeeding years have brought more people into the fold, which has massively elevated its fundraising potential.

The recent expedition has raised £40,000 for Breast Cancer now, and the donations have tipped the scale to see the Rust Bucket Rally exceed a combined total of £300,000 for a plethora of charities over the years including PROSTaid, Kelly’s Heroes (formerly We Mind and Kelly Matters) and Children Are Butterflies.

The Rust Bucket Rally made it to Slovenia in cars costing no more than £1000

Breast Cancer Now is a charity that undertakes ‘world-class’ research, works with hospitals to improve care, and helps people to recognise and better understand the symptoms of the world’s most prevalent cancer.

The Rust Bucket Rally still has plans in 2023, as just a few weeks after conquering the ‘breathtaking’ Slovenia 20 more cars will head to the Swiss Alps in support of KidsAid in Northampton.

Two events in 2023 gives participating drivers of ‘all sorts’ of cars the opportunity to raise cash for both a local charity and a national one.

Finally, Carl added: "Everyone is welcome to come and join us. If anyone fancies a road trip for a good cause, this is what we do.”