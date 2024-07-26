Artist Marigold Short with one of the objects she has created for her ‘Testament’ Art Installation at Rushton Triangular Lodge. Credit: Rob Harris/English Heritage

Visitors to one of the county’s most iconic buildings will be greeted by a multi-sensory art installation exploring the faith of its creator Sir Thomas Tresham.

Rushton’s Triangular Lodge was built by Catholic Sir Thomas as a tribute to the Holy Trinity. Its architecture features threes – three floors, three, windows in each side and decorations in triplicate.

The installation called ‘Testament’, has been created by Fine Arts graduate and artist Marigold Short, from Middleton Cheney, who was the winning entrant in a competition commissioned by the University of Northampton (UON), and English Heritage, which cares for the lodge.

Marigold said: “As a Christian, I found myself drawn to the building and its history. Sir Thomas Tresham was imprisoned for his Catholic beliefs and designed the lodge to profess his devotion to the Holy Trinity by creatively incorporating threes in its shape, proportions, and decoration. Heaven and hell were very real concepts to people at that time, but for many today, much less so. I’m hoping that some of those ideas will become more apparent as you enter the space.”

Sir Thomas Tresham, father of one of the Gunpowder plotters, built the extraordinary property in the 16th century close to his family home of Rushton Hall.

Spanning the three floors of the building, the installation features fabric, objects, and sound to imagine the building as a metaphor of life on earth, heaven, and hell. Visitors are encouraged to reflect on a turbulent time in England’s history when prominent Catholics were torn between loyalties to their monarch and their faith.

The commission is part of English Heritage’s Creative Programme which aims to bring unique artistic interventions to its sites in the form of contemporary visual art, theatre, literature, dance, and other creative art forms that bring England’s stories to life. The project at Rushton Triangular Lodge was produced as part of a special partnership with UON and open to arts graduates and students who submitted entries before the winning submission was awarded.

To complement the installation and enhance visitors’ experience, English Heritage has installed new audio benches and installation panels to create a richer, more informative visit to the property.

John Leslie, Senior Creative Programme Manager, English Heritage, says: “We’re delighted with what Marigold has achieved at Rushton Triangular Lodge and we hope it will give visitors a new perspective on the story of conscience and threat which lay behind its conception. It has been fantastic working closely with the University of Northampton to support a recent graduate and emerging artist.”

‘Testament’ by Marigold Short runs from today (July 26) to September 22 2024 at Rushton Triangular Lodge near Kettering, NN14 1RP.

Prices and opening times can be found here. Tickets on the day for adults are £5.90 and children (5-17 years) £3.10

Triangular Lodge was designed by Sir Thomas Tresham, a prominent Catholic landowner in Elizabethan Northamptonshire between 1593 and 1597. Tresham spent 15 years in prison for his Catholic beliefs.

On his release, he designed the Lodge as a protestation of his faith.