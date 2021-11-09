Rushton poppy cascade unveiled after astounding community response

The Rushton display.

An estimated 4,000 hand-crafted poppies are on display in a cascade from the tower of Rushton's church after an 'astounding' community response.

Amanda Frogley and Anne Abraham put out an appeal as part of a project for Remembrance, asking for knitted, crocheted and felt poppies.

Now thousands are on show at the poppy cascade at the village's All Saints Church, thanks to contributions by Rushton Primary School, Rushton Village WI and many more.

Amanda said: "We’d been planning the project for some time and put an appeal out in the village magazine in September and also on the village Facebook page. But had no idea what sort of response we might get."

Anne added: "We were astounded at the number of poppies we received.

"We know of people who were busy knitting and crocheting on holiday."

Assembling the cascade took many hours of work as each poppy had to be individually sewn on to the netting.

The pair said it was lovely to see it taking shape - but they were too busy sewing to count the exact total number they attached.

Amanda estimates the number is about 4,000.

She said: "It seems a very fitting project for this year as 2021 marks the centenary of the founding of the Royal British Legion.