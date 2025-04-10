Rushden's Welcome Inn joins 114 pubs nationwide to set world record for simultaneous pint pour

Footballing legend and Heineken 0.0 Ambassador Gareth Bale celebrates Heineken 0.0 and 114 pubs and breweries setting a new Guinness World Records™ title for the largest simultaneous pint pour

Rushden’s Welcome Inn has made history and become a new Guiness World Records title holder - joining Heineken and 114 pubs across the UK to set a world record for the most people pulling a pint at exactly the same time.

The nationwide ‘The Big Pour’ event took place on April 7 and in just 10 seconds, saw 114 pubs across the country pour pints of Heineken 0.0 and Heineken simultaneously and in perfect sync.

All involved are now proud holders of the Guiness World Records title for the most people pulling a pint online simultaneously.

This modern record attempt was made possible through online video technology as 114 publicans and pub managers from Cornwall to the Clyde joined Debbie Farrell from Rushden’s Welcome Inn on a mass video call to pour their pints together in real time under the watchful eyes of an official Guinness World Records adjudicator.

‘The Big Pour’ celebrates the installation of Heineken 0.0’s 1,000th tap, making Heineken 0.0 the most widely available 0.0 per cent beer on draught - a major milestone in making alcohol-free beer more accessible and offering choice for evolving customer preferences.

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director Star Pub at Heineken UK, said: “Part of the ritual of going to the pub is watching your pint being freshly poured from the tap -the tilt of the glass, the smooth cascade, and mouthwatering anticipation of the first sip.

"This draught experience is central to pub culture, and for non- alcoholic beer to become truly mainstream, it needs to be part of that experience.

"It needs to be poured from the tap like any other pint, not just another option in the fridge.

"That’s why we’re committed to getting 0.0 on draught in pubs everywhere, because everyone deserves a proper pint, with or without alcohol.”

The record-breaking attempt was fronted by brand ambassador Gareth Bale.