Rushden's push for younger voices on the council as by-election set to take place following resignation of Hayden Central councillor

By William Carter
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Young voices are being sought by Rushden Town Council following the resignation of a councillor and the news of an upcoming by-election next month.

Cllr Joe Norris, of the Hayden Central ward, resigned from his position on Rushden Town Council due to a career change, leaving a space open for someone new.

He said: “The reason for my resignation was simply that I've started a politically restricted job and have moved away from Rushden.

"I didn't make the decision to accept the job lightly, and was sad to have to step down as a councillor in Rushden, but I decided that it was ultimately the best move for myself at this stage in my life.

Joe Norris (inset) has resigned from the town council, and a by-election will take place next month

“I do agree that we absolutely do need to see younger councillors across the board, both on the unitary and parish councils.

"It was good, and probably quite rare, that on Rushden Town Council there were two of us in our early 20s [Cllr Cameron Clarke being the other].”

A by-election is set to take place on December 19 to occupy the space left by Cllr Norris.

To become a nominee at a parish or town council election in England, a candidate must submit a completed set of nomination papers, including the nomination form, a home address form, and the candidate’s consent to nomination, to the place fixed by the returning officer, in this case the Municipal Offices in Bowling Green Road, Kettering. They must all be submitted 19 working days before the poll.

Mayor of Rushden, Cllr David Coleman said: “Local town and parish councils are always looking for members of the community to actively get involved.

“Becoming a councillor is an excellent way to help shape your town’s future and engage with local groups and organisations.

“At this local level it is not just about meetings, but about being an active town ambassador, supporting council and community events and working with our diverse and vibrant community.

"I would especially encourage younger people to talk to their local councillors, and become involved, as this town is their future.”

The push for younger people’s input on key local happenings coincides with the appointment of Wellingborough and Rushden MP Gen Kitchen, 29, and Kettering MP Rosie Wrighting, 27, the latter of which is currently the youngest female MP in the House of Commons.

More about the Rushden Town Council by-election can be found here.

