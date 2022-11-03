As the cold weather sets in, attention is turning to Christmas and Rushden’s Perfect Resonance Choir will help to usher in the festivities with ‘A Festive Prelude’ on Sunday, November 19.

The evening will take place at Rushden’s Salvation Army in Church Street , beginning with a performance of Benjamin Britten’s ‘A Ceremony of Carols.’

This will be followed by festive favourites including Wonderful Christmastime and Carol of the Bells from hit Christmas film Home Alone.

The idea to learn Britten’s choral composition was shelved last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but in 2022 the group will have the chance to put the hard work into practice for those attending.

Festive refreshments will be included on the night, with doors opening at 6.30pm and the concert starting at 7pm.

The aim of the concert is for the 18-membered outfit to perform songs with a connection to Christmas as well as involving the audience in singing a handful of Christmas carols, allowing attendees to get suitably excited as the festivities inch closer.

What began as a one-time congregation for a charity event courtesy of musical director Geraldine Brill has quickly become a regular occurrence, as the Perfect Resonance Choir has made its way to Prague and back, with an upcoming trip to Germany planned in 2023.

Speaking about the tours, Geraldine told the Northants Telegraph: “Without our loyal supporters who come to our concerts throughout the year and who come with us on our musical adventures, this tour wouldn’t have been possible.

"Our thanks go to them and all our supporters back at home.”

Usual songs in the choir’s repertoire range from The Lion King’s The Circle of Life and Adele’s Bond theme Skyfall, but the event on November 19 promises to be a far more Christmassy affair.

Tickets can be booked in advance by sending an email to [email protected]

Tickets can also be bought on the door for £7.50, with free entry for under-16s on the day.