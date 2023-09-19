News you can trust since 1897
Rushden's blitz spirit returns as Historical Transport Society goes back in time with weekend celebration of 1940s

Keep Calm and Dance On!
By William Carter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST
The 1940s are making a return as Rushden Historical Transport Society’s Station Bar is playing host to a two-day event that celebrates all things mid-20th century.

October 14 and 15 from midday until 6pm will see live music, a vintage fair, dance lessons and refreshments all inspired by wartime Britain, with the annual event giving people a glimpse into the past.

Andy Whitehead, chairman of Rushden Station Bar Committee, said: “Our 1940s celebration weekend is always a hugely popular event.

The 1940s weekend will feature dance lessons
The 1940s weekend will feature dance lessons
"Our staff and volunteers are working flat out to make sure our period building and facilities evoke the wartime era.

"There will be music, dancing and fashion from a time in Britain's past few of us now remember.”

The ‘Celebration of the 1940s’ began as part of the Rushden Cavalcade, and has been a staple of the town for years.

This year it will be smaller, due to spacing constraints, and won’t use the Goods Shed during the day, however a 1940s tea dance will take place in the evening as usual.

Festivities will begin at midday
Festivities will begin at midday

The Northamptonshire/Bedfordshire based swing dance company, Swingsters, will deliver dance lessons and entertainment, specialising in swing dance, jive, lindy hop and authentic jazz.

Andy added: "Although our bar prices are a little higher than they were in the 1940s, we always offer great value British real ales and traditional ciders 365 days a year.

"Bring the family along for an entertaining and enjoyable weekend - everyone is welcome.”

Entry is free, but donations are welcomed.

