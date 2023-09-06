News you can trust since 1897
Rushden's best dogs were on show at 'very successful' Bark in the Park event

It’s the 10th anniversary in 2024
By William Carter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:24 BST
Dogs descended on Hall Park last weekend as pooches from all over Rushden were judged at the annual ‘Bark in the Park’ on September 3.

14 classes including ‘fastest pizza eating’ (with dog-friendly pizzas provided by Cllr Cesare Marinaro of Pizzeria Venezia in Church Street) and ‘waggiest tail’ eventually culminated with ‘best in show’.

The day also featured a scurry competition with awards for the fastest dogs in the under 35cm and over 35cm categories.

Rushden locals brought their dogs to the walled gardens in Hall Park for 'Bark in the Park' last weekendRushden locals brought their dogs to the walled gardens in Hall Park for 'Bark in the Park' last weekend
Rushden locals brought their dogs to the walled gardens in Hall Park for 'Bark in the Park' last weekend
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Our main sponsor for the show was Gladwell’s Pet & Country Store based at Sanders Lodge, and we thank them for their continued support.

"We would also like to thank all the staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure a very successful day.

"We will be back next year with our 10th anniversary show.”

Various stalls were available around the park, offering treats, toys and other dog-related products, converting Hall Park into a dog lovers’ paradise.

