Rushden's best dogs were on show at 'very successful' Bark in the Park event
Dogs descended on Hall Park last weekend as pooches from all over Rushden were judged at the annual ‘Bark in the Park’ on September 3.
14 classes including ‘fastest pizza eating’ (with dog-friendly pizzas provided by Cllr Cesare Marinaro of Pizzeria Venezia in Church Street) and ‘waggiest tail’ eventually culminated with ‘best in show’.
The day also featured a scurry competition with awards for the fastest dogs in the under 35cm and over 35cm categories.
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Our main sponsor for the show was Gladwell’s Pet & Country Store based at Sanders Lodge, and we thank them for their continued support.
"We would also like to thank all the staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure a very successful day.
"We will be back next year with our 10th anniversary show.”
Various stalls were available around the park, offering treats, toys and other dog-related products, converting Hall Park into a dog lovers’ paradise.