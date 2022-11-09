Rushden Town Council has announced that its annual Christmas lights switch-on in the High Street will go ahead, with plenty of activities on offer to officially launch the festive season.

The lights will first be put up by local volunteers, with the switch-on on Saturday, November 26 marking the start of the countdown to Christmas.

The town centre will be decorated in time for the celebrations with activities including Santa’s grotto, real reindeer and food stalls, with a festive soundtrack from Beat Route Radio giving the town some festive cheer.

Rushden's Christmas lights are an important date on the calendar

The Snow Lion will also be making a reappearance on the day, which has been a town favourite in past years.

Launching just five days before the lights are switched on is the Christmas Hamper competition, which gives people the chance to win a luxury hamper filled with hand-selected gifts sourced from Rushden’s High Street stores.

More information can be found via https://www.rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk/rushden-christmas-lights-switch.html.