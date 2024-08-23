Rushden women's social group raises £3,000 for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance from cake sales and donations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sarah Burton, almoner at Rushden LAMS said: “Rushden LAMs are delighted to support the invaluable work of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. We hope that our donation will help to keep the charity flying, while we keep our feet firmly on the ground.
“Thank you to each and every member of the crew for their dedication and commitment to the lifesaving missions.”
The Lady Associate Members arrange social activities for its members and raise funds towards the upkeep and maintenance of their meeting place, Rushden Masonic Hall. A portion of the funds raised may be donated to outside charities and deserving causes, and in 2024 the Air Ambulance was chosen as the beneficiary.
Karen Hughes, community fundraising executive for Northamptonshire added: “On behalf of the charity I would like to thank Rushden LAMs for donating vital funds to support our charity.”
“We receive no government or National Lottery funding, so rely on donations from the local community and businesses just like this so our crews can be available 24/7, 365 days a year to administer lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it most.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.